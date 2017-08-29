Police rule out terror after 1 killed in Tehran knife attack

Tehran police chief denied that the deadly knife attack in a passenger terminal in the south of Iran's capital, Tehran, on Aug. 29 afternoon was a terror attack, Mizan Online News Agency reported.

The attacker stabbed three men following an argument with them and there was no terrorist intention in the assault, Sardar Rahimi told Mizan.

One man was killed and two others were injured in the knife attack in the Southern Bus Terminal of Tehran at 16:30 local time (GMT + 3:30) on Aug. 29, the report quoted a deputy for emergency operation of Tehran as saying.

Sardar Rahimi also confirmed the casualties, saying that the police have arrested the attacker and the investigations are underway.