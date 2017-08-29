Hassan Rouhani: Anti-Iran sanctions irreversible

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday in his first live TV speech since his inauguration on August 5 said that anti-Iran sanctions are irreversible, IRNA reported.

'The world view towards Iran has changed and we have overcome big problems,' the Iranian president said in reference to the US efforts for revival of Iran sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the President said that due to efforts made in his first presidential term, people's economic status has improved.

He underlined continuation of previous government domestic and foreign policies in the second term, and said that 'The 12th government programs are complementary to the 11th government programs'.

The president highlighted the Leader, people and parliament support for his government and noted that his government will continue efforts for development of country powerfully.

Rouhani for the second time defeated the principlist camp in 2017 presidential election and was reelected on May 19 presidential election, sweeping over 23 million or 57 percent of the votes.