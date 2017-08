PACE co-rapporteurs due in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will visit in Baku in September, PACE co-rapporteur for Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach tweeted Aug. 29.

“Azerbaijan the co-rapporteurs will visit the country in September and present the monitioring-report in October in Strasbourg,” he tweeted.