President: Iran not to initiate violation of nuclear deal

2017-08-30 09:04 | www.trend.az | 1

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran will not be beginner of violation of nuclear deal, but will neither be indifferent towards breaching of the deal by other sides, IRNA reported.

The President referred to the US difficult job for making international consensus against Iran, and said that 'the US main allies, including the EU have explicitly declared their compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).'

Iran will answer the US possible breach of JCPOA, he said, noting that 'we are sure of our way'.

In reference to firmness of the nuclear deal, he said, 'I have told Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that absorbing foreign investment and technology would be his major task' in the second term.

'Iran will not surrender to bullying,' the President said.

'We are bound to our obligations enshrined in the JCPOA, NPT, Safeguard Agreement and additional protocols,' he said in a reference to the US illegal demand for visiting Iranian military sites.