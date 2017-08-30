US seeks to prevent flow of Iranian oil on market - expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 29

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The US-Iran harsh rhetoric and constant frictions will continue as US seeks to prevent a flux of Iranian oil on the market, an expert believes.

Iran’s missile program is just one of the multiple cards on the table, which Tehran is using, as its right to pressure the international community on the JCPOA and get a better agreement, especially regarding the full abolishment of the economic sanctions, Andrea Falconi, security and political analyst, told Trend.

He believes that the real question is what would happen to the oil and gas world prices, which are considerably low already, in case of Iran’s full integration in the international community and freedom to trade its resources with the rest of the world.

"The US is trying to prevent a flux of Iranian oil on the market, especially in this particular historical moment, when the Saudis, with the back of Washington, made two different attempts to low the price," he noted.

"US President Donald Trump, for sure, is not going to pull the brake on US fracking sector, therefore the only solution is to continue to postpone Iran’s oil export," he said.

Therefore, for some years more, the conflict dialects will continue, as it does since 1979, sanctions will continue, and all the other business will go on, Falconi noted.

"Meanwhile, all the European countries would benefit from an opening of Iranian market, especially in terms of energy, and there are efforts to understand what Iran could need in exchange for that," he added.