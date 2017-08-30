Uzbekistan inks $10M export contracts with Latvian companies

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 30

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s specialized foreign trade company Uztrade JSC, operating under the Ministry of Foreign Trade, has signed export contracts worth about $10 million with companies from Latvia, the ministry’s press service reports.

The contracts were signed after a meeting of the Latvian-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and a business forum held in Riga August 28-30.

The contracts provide for supply of textile products, fruits and vegetables to Latvia.

Uztrade JSC, together with its Latvian partners, had defined measures to organize logistics of transportation of Uzbek goods to European markets via a warehouse complex in Latvian city of Liepaja.

An agreement was also reached to open a joint trading house of Latvia’s De Fonte Group and Uztrade JSC.