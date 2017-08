Construction of Turkey’s longest tunnel nearing completion

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of Mount Ovit Tunnel, Turkey’s longest highway tunnel, is nearing completion, the country’s media reported Aug. 30.

The tunnel will link Rize and Erzurum provinces.

Reports say the tunnel is expected to be commissioned until the end of 2017.

The length of the tunnel will be 14.3 kilometers.

The cost of the project is 1.114 billion Turkish liras.

(3.4472 TL = 1 USD on August 30)