Azer Turk Bank to operate on holidays

2017-08-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

State-owned Azer Turk Bank congratulates its customers on Qurban Bayram holiday and announces working hours of its service points during the holiday.

The “Baku” branch, located at 64/75 28 May str., will serve customers from 10:00 to 19:00 on September 1 and 2, sub-branch №2, located at 6 Fazail Bayramov str., from 10:00 to 19:00 on September 3, sub-branch №1, located at 115 ave. H. Aliyev (ASAN Service point №5) from 10:00 to 20:00 on September 4, and sub-branch “Qabala” located in Qabala city from 10:00 to 19:00.

More information about the state-owned Azer Turk Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.

