FMs of Visegrad Group, EaP to meet in Budapest

2017-08-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group and the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries will meet August 31 in Budapest, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who will deliver a speech at the meeting.

Mammadyarov is also slated to have bilateral meetings with other foreign ministers.

Foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group and the EaP countries will discuss infrastructure development, cooperation in energy and transportation, as well as security issues at the Budapest meeting.

The Visegrad Group includes four countries – Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

The EaP is a project of the European Union. Its main goal is to develop the EU’s integration ties with Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova and Ukraine.