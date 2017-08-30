OSCE to monitor border area between Azerbaijan, Armenia

2017-08-30 12:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

OSCE is expected to monitor the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia near Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on August 31, Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said Aug. 30.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, said the ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Mikhail Olaru, Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster, who are field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be held by Andrzej Kasprzyk, ambassador and the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.