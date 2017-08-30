Big gas-chemical project to be implemented in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing a project for the construction of a new gas chemical complex near the Kiyanly village of the country’s Balkan region, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The complex is designed for processing two billion cubic meters of natural gas and 117,000 tons of sodium chloride. It will produce 390,000 tons of polypropylene, 200,000 tons of linear low-density polyethylene, 100,000 tons of polyvinyl chloride, 82,000 tons of caustic soda, 10,000 tons of hydrochloric acid, and 10,000 tons of liquid chlorine per year.

"This big investment project is envisaged to be implemented jointly with foreign partners. Currently, proposals received from the participants of the international tender are being analyzed," says the report.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkmenistan plans to build several big gas chemical complexes.