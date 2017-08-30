Azerbaijan resolutely fights drug trafficking: State Security Service

Azerbaijan is conducting a resolute fight against drug trafficking, which is the main source of terrorism financing, Public Relations Department of the State Security Service said Aug. 30.

“Stepping up coordination of activities between Azerbaijan’s law enforcement agencies with a view to preventing trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors, as well as expanding international cooperation, are constantly at the center of the state’s attention,” said a message from the State Security Service.

The State Security Service, just like other law enforcement agencies, is constantly fighting against drug trafficking, smuggling of drugs into the country and the use of Azerbaijan’s territory for their transit, reads the message.

“Operational situation is under control,” noted the State Security Service.

The State Security Service prevented the smuggling across Azerbaijan’s borders and distribution of over 44 kilograms of drugs as well as strong psychoactive substances during 2017.

Eleven criminal cases were filed in, and 24 citizens of Azerbaijan and one Iranian citizen were brought to criminal responsibility for illegal actions, added the State Security Service.