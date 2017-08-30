Over 45% of Iranians use Internet via mobile phone

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

At least 41 million out of a population of nearly 90 million‎ Iranians use their cell phones to access Internet, according to the latest report by Iran’s ICT (Information and communications technology) ministry, which covers the period till June 21, 2017.

Meanwhile 10.28 million Iranians go online through cable connections, according to the report published in the ministry’s official website.

The penetration of mobile phones in the country stands at 104.3 percent (39.5 percent in 2007), meanwhile the figure for landline telephone reached 38.6 percent by June 21.

The report further says that by June 21, close to 156.01 million SIM cards had been distributed in Iran. This is while only 83.22 million of the SIM cards are active.

The country’s internet bandwidth capacity stands at 6800 gigabits per second, whereas it used to be 32 gigabits per second ten years ago, which indicates a 200-fold increase.