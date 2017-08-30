Uzbekistan plans to enter international tourism markets

2017-08-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan and United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) had discussed the perspective plans for cooperation in the field of tourism, with a view to promoting Uzbekistan in the international tourism market.

Samarkand hosted the meeting of the Chairman of the State Tourism Committee Aziz Abdukhakimov and Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai, according to the information published on the official website of Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The visit of the high-ranking guest, timed to the international festival "Shark Taronalari," has become a convenient platform for mutual exchange of opinions and experiences on the development of tourism in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, long-term plans for cooperation with UNWTO, on promoting Uzbekistan in the international market as a recognizable tourism destination, were discussed.

The issues of developing the country tourist brand and plans for marketing the country’s entrance to the highly liquid tourism markets (in particular China, Russia, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc.) have been considered.

An agreement, to facilitate the training of personnel in tourism sphere, in particular the hotel business, the provision of services in various related industries (transport, public catering, etc.) by organizing an internship for specialists in the UNWTO secretariat on an ongoing basis, was also reached.