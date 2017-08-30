Acting head of National TV & Radio Company dismissed in Uzbekistan

2017-08-30 14:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 30

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Acting chairman of the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan Babur Alikhanov has been dismissed from his position, the company told Trend, Aug. 30.

It should be noted that, appointment to the mentioned above position is under the sole u prerogative of the president of Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Alikhanov’s resignation and the reasons for it haven’t been announced officially. There is also no information about a new appointee to head the company.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree in early August appointing Babur Alikhanov as acting chairman of the National Television and Radio Company. Prior to this appointment, Alikhanov served as a deputy chairman of the National TV and Radio Company.

The company broadcasts 12 TV and four radio channels.