Cotton harvesting campaign to start in Turkmenistan

2017-08-30 15:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Cotton harvesting campaign will start in Turkmenistan’s Akhal, Lebap and Mary provinces on Aug. 30, this is while in Dashoguz province, the cotton harvesting will start on Sept. 6, the Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources reported.

It is planned to harvest 1.05 million tons of raw cotton in Turkmenistan.

“Raw materials and its derivatives are supplied to 38 cotton refining plants, cotton spinning mills and textile complexes, as well as butter making factories of Turkmenistan,” the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper said.

Turkmenistan is one of the biggest cotton producers in the world. More than one million tons of cotton, which is the raw material base for the development of textile industry, are grown annually in the country. Up to 70 percent of the raw materials are processed in Turkmenistan.