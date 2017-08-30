Turkmenistan taking measures to combat corruption

2017-08-30 15:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

In the fight against corruption, the main emphasis should be placed on the formation of anti-corruption behavior, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov told at the meeting of the State Security Council.

The president noted that, it is also important to eliminate the causes and conditions, leading to the emergence of corruption, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

Further, during the meeting, Berdimuhamedov pointed to importance of the work, carried out in this area in compliance with the provisions of Turkmen legislation, and gave a number of relevant instructions.