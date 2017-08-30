Kyrgyz, Uzbek PMs mull bilateral co-op

2017-08-30 15:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in a telephone conversation Aug. 30, according to a message published on official website of the Kyrgyz government.

The telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the Uzbek side.

Aripov congratulated Isakov on his appointment as prime minister of Kyrgyzstan and wished him success in his work.

They discussed development of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation as well as interaction on cross-border issues.

The sides expressed readiness for beneficial cooperation on all crucial topics of the common agenda.

During the telephone conversation, Isakov and Aripov also discussed the forthcoming visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan, scheduled for Sept. 6.