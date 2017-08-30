Destabilization in Kyrgyzstan after presidential elections possible - Atambayev

The forthcoming presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan appear to be an important event for Central Asian states, as it could bring significant changes in the region.

The situation in Kyrgyzstan could be attempted to be destabilized following the presidential elections scheduled for October 15.

This was stated by Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, who visited the Bishkek Coal Heating and Power Plant (CHPP) and took part in the opening ceremony of the main building of the new power units on Aug. 30, KyrTAG reported.

“Now much is being done, to prevent a person, who will continue the path of Atambaev, from becoming the president. We have found our way [of governance] facing such difficulties, deprivations and sacrifices. Nonetheless, there are those, who want to return to the old order. There are people, who want to make a commercial lump out of Kyrgyzstan, they want to make money on its resources and on the people’s tragedy,” he said.

Atambayev also recalled that he will remain the president of Kyrgyzstan until December 1.

“I will have enough time to punish all those, who try to bring our country back into turmoil," he said.

Atambayev stressed that we should not be afraid of an administrative resource, but of a financial resource.

In addition, the head of state noted achievements in foreign policy, underlining that the main task was to build good relations with neighbors.

The President highlighted that in recent years a foundation has been created and in 1-1.5 years the country will be able to develop even further and at a different pace.

Moreover, the leader of Kyrgyzstan recalled that for the six years of his presidency, positive changes in the economy and foreign policy have been outlined.

The next Presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15, 2017. As many as 5 candidates have already been registered to participate in the upcoming elections.

Country’s current President Almazbek Atambayev lacks the right of running in the upcoming election, as the Kyrgyz law prohibits the country’s citizen from being elected a president for two consecutive terms.

According to the Constitution, the President of Kyrgyzstan may be elected for a six-year term.