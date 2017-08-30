TAP investments to be very visible in future – Albanian Energy Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In the future, Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) investments will be very visible, especially along the pipeline’s communities, said the General Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, Koli Bele.

His remarks came after TAP consortium delivered 600 personal backpack fire extinguishers and 100 fire-retardant uniforms to the Albanian authorities.

This equipment will enable emergency services to cope with wildfire situations across the country, said the message posted on TAP AG website.

“This is a good example of TAP’s social and environmental investments as part of the agreement with the Albanian government. I am convinced that in the future TAP investments will be very visible, especially along the pipeline’s communities,” added Bele.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline has in the past provided aid for overcoming several emergency situations in Albania. During the harsh winter of 2016-2017, which locked down many villages, TAP assisted more than 1,300 households by providing food packages and blankets.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

