Several sea voyages canceled in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Several sea voyages have been canceled in Istanbul due to strong wind and rain, the Turkish sea transport authority said Aug. 30.

According to the weather forecast, strong wind and rain will be observed until Aug. 31 in Istanbul.

It is also reported that due to the cancellation of several sea voyages, the Marmaray rail tunnel works for extended hours.

