Iran-Turkey trade turnover hits $5B in 1H2017

2017-08-30 16:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

The trade turnover between Iran and Turkey stood at $5.32 billion during the first half of 2017, according to the latest statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.



The figure indicates a rise by 10.9 percent compared to same period of the preceding year ($4.795 billion).



The trade turnover between the two countries reached $873.892 million in June 2017.

The exports of Turkey to Iran in June 2017 valued about $250.5 million ($489.058 million in first half of 2016), meanwhile the country imported goods worth $623.392 million ($350.045 million in the same period of 2016) from Iran in the same month.

Turkey's exports to Iran in the first half of 2017 amounted to $1.537 billion, compared to $2.596 billion in the first half of 2016.



The country also imported $3.783 billion worth of goods from Iran in the period, 72 percent more compared to the first six months of 2016 ($2.199 billion).



The trade turnover between the two countries was $13.71 billion in 2014, which stood at $9.76 billion in 2015, indicating a 29-percent plunge.