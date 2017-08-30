Free eye check-up for AtaBank OJSC clients

AtaBank OJSC starts another event for its customers within Corporate Social Responsibility projects.

Bank starts a new campaign in cooperation with Dünyagöz Hospital Group. Within that campaign clients of AtaBank will be able to get general eye examination free of charge.

The campaign will be held in branches of AtaBank “Narimanov” and “Dostlug” from September 6 to 19. The mobile eye clinic will be installed in the "Dostlug" branch, at 124 Azadlig ave. from 6 to 12 September, and in the "Narimanov" branch, at Ahmad Rajabli str.9A. from 13 to 19 September. Customers of AtaBank OJSC wishing to get their eyes check-up from professional doctors of Dünyagöz Hospital can approach the above-mentioned branches from 9:00 to 17:00.

Clients of the Bank who weren't in time to campaign will be able to undergo check-up in the hospital any time with 15% discount. Additionally clients of Atabank with operational surgery needs will be able to get 10% of a discount from Dünyagöz Hospital. The payment should have be done with Visa or MasterCard payment cards of AtaBank OJSC.

Dünyagöz Hospitals Group has taken its place among the few exceptional centers worldwide within a short time, with its continuously renewed and comprehensive technology, its experienced medical staff of 300 members consisting of lecturers and specialists, its staff of approximately 2000 employees and its contemporary understanding of management. Equipped with the most advanced medical supplies Dünyagöz Hospitals Group offers high class eye-care services.

AtaBank OJSC, in the framework of its corporate governance standards, appreciates corporate social responsibility to the society, clients and employees.