Turkmenistan stays committed to policy of neutrality

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

During the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Turkmenistan will strictly follow the principles of neutrality, non-interference and commitment to the peaceful, political solutions of the conflicts and contradictions, Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message, Aug. 30.

“Turkmenistan’s position regarding the disarmament and non-proliferation of the weapons of mass destruction, developed and upheld under the leadership of the country’s president, is extremely clear,” reads the message.

Turkmenistan welcomes constructive proposals of the international community and individual states to promote global disarmament processes, and is considering participation in their implementation.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality. This resolution was adopted on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry noted that the adoption of resolution by the UN General Assembly once again confirmed that, neutrality is a significant factor in strengthening universal peace, security and sustainable development.