Baku to host int’l conference within Euronest PA

2017-08-30 17:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

An international conference titled “Responsibilities of parliaments for the implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals No. 3 and 5 - health and gender issues in the Eastern Partnership region” will be held Sept. 22-23 in Azerbaijan, Trend’s correspondent reported.

The conference will be held within the Euronest PA on the initiative of the delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament in the Euronest PA.

The event will be held with the joint organizational support of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Euronest PA Committee on Social Affairs, Education, Culture and Civil Society, the UN Office in Baku and the European Parliamentary Forum on Population and Development.

Members of the European Parliament and the Euronest PA, representatives of the UN, the Interparliamentary Union of the European Parliamentary Forum on Population and Development, as well as international experts will take part in the event.