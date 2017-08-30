Foreigners to get e-visa to Azerbaijan within 3 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Starting from today, foreigners and stateless persons can get an electronic visa to Azerbaijan within three hours using ASAN Visa system, Azerbaijani State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations said in a message Aug. 30.

Visa can also be requested on weekends and public holidays, according to the message.

ASAN Visa system allows getting a visa to Azerbaijan in three easy steps – applying, paying a fee and downloading the e-visa. Electronic visas can be obtained by only nationals of 94 countries (or residents of these countries). The list of countries is approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. E-visas are valid for 30 days.

