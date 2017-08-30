Kyrgyzstan's electricity exports to Uzbekistan reach 825 mln kWh

2017-08-30 17:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan has paid off $9.3 million to Kyrgyzstan for electricity, KyrTAG reported, citing the head of the Kyrgyz National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev during the meeting of the republican headquarters for the preparation of economic sectors for the autumn-winter period of 2017-2018 held Aug 30.

Kaliev also mentioned that the water level in the Toktogul reservoir of 19.6 billion cubic meters allows the export of electricity to the neighboring countries, according to Kaliev.

The export of electricity from Kyrgyzstan to other countries is conditioned by the high water season as the country mostly produces energy from hydropower plants. In Kyrgyzstan, every 7-10 years, the high-water cycle is replaced by a low-water cycle and this has a corresponding effect on the generation of electricity.

"To date, we have exported 825 million kWh," Kaliev said. "The total amount of our exports to Uzbekistan should amount to 1.2 billion kWh at 2 cents per 1 kWh."

The agreement concluded between Uzbekenergo JSC and Electric Stations OJSC June 15 provides for a contractual supply of 1.25 billion kWh.