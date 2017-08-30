Georgian PM thanks Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s aid in tackling fires

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has thanked President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s help in extinguishing fires in his country, Georgia Online reports.

“The fire zone is in Abastumani. Its scale is not similar to that in the Borjomi Gorge,” the PM told reporters during his visit to Turkmenistan.

He noted that Georgia is going to receive a helicopter from Azerbaijan to tackle the fires.

“I want to thank the president of Azerbaijan not only for this aid, but also because we used their aircraft in the past,” Kvirikashvili said, adding that regional cooperation is very important during such emergencies.