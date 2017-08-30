Kyrgyz state budget implementation discussed

2017-08-30 19:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 30

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Kyrgyzstan had registered a revenues increase in the first seven months of 2017, compared to the same period of 2016.

The total amount of revenues to the national budget stood at the level of 64.244 billion soums or 100.7 percent of the planned for the period of January-July of the current year.

This was stated at a working meeting on the implementation of the republican budget for 2017, held by Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, the press service of Kyrgyz Government reported.

"Compared with the same period of 2016, the incomes have increased by 9.585 billion soums. Tax revenues amounted to 48.601 billion soums, with a planned 48.772 billion soums, which comprises the 99.6 percent of the plan. Compared to the same period of last year, revenue growth, in the monetary terms, amounted to 5.295 billion soums. According to the Customs Service, the receipt amounted to 17.839 billion soums, or 101.0 percent of the plan," Finance Minister Adilbek Kasimaliyev said at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Isakov drew attention to the need of completing the work on optimizing the activity of the state enterprises.

"With the right approach, the optimization of the state-owned enterprises can significantly increase the revenue side of the republican budget. Many state enterprises have a profitability of 1 percent, although, in fact, they can operate more effectively in the interests of the country," he said.