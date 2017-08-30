CCTV footage shows shocking knife attack in southern Tehran (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian authorities have released a CCTV footage showing the moment when an outraged man stabs workers of the passenger terminal in the south of the capital city of Tehran on Aug 29.

The 47-second video depicts a man, with beard and Arab-type clothing, stabbing at least two workers.

According to the local media, the Tuesday afternoon assault has left one dead and two inured. Police have said that, no substantial evidence, proving the nature of the current incident to be terror related, were uncovered.

Received reports have shown that, police have arrested the attacker and the investigation is currently underway.