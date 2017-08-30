Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Malaysia

2017-08-30 20:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Malaysia Sultan Muhammad V.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Malaysia – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia will continue developing and expanding in the best interests of our nations.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Malaysia lasting peace and prosperity,” the president added.