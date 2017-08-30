Iran’s gas exports to Turkey up by 56%

2017-08-30 21:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Turkey had increased gas import from Iran by 56.53 percent to 751.18 million cubic meters in May, year-on-year.

The country’s gas import from Iran in January-June 2017 stood at 4.701 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to the report, released by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Body.

Natural gas imports from Iran accounted for 20.8 percent of the country’s total imports in the 1-month period.

Turkey’s total natural gas imports also stood at 3.61 bcm in June, registering a rise by 13.76 percent year-on-year.

Sources June Share Y/Y change Azerbaijan 575.5 15,93 10,77 Algeria 162.56 4.50 -31.25 Iran 751.18 20.81 56.53 Qatar 133.41 3.70 100.00 Nigeria 86.74 2.40 -55.37 Russia 1,900.94 52.66 9.04 Total imports 3,609.89 100 13.76

Turkey’s gas imports in June mcm

Turkey also exported 55.46 million cubic meters of gas to Greece in June, indicating a fall by 21.25 percent.