Floods kill 14 Indians in Mumbai

2017-08-30 22:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Two toddlers were among 14 people killed in Mumbai after floods caused by heavy monsoon rains destroyed homes and disrupted traffic in India's financial capital, police said, but lighter-than-feared rain on Wednesday helped relief efforts, PressTV reported.

More than 1,200 people have died across India, Bangladesh and Nepal in the worst flooding to strike South Asia in years.

Several villages in the east Indian state of Bihar are still inundated, with people living in makeshift shelters for days amid widespread heavy damage to farmland.

Tuesday's deluge in Mumbai - nearly a month's average rainfall in a single day - had halted train services and led to flight cancellations.

More heavy rains had been forecast for Wednesday, forcing the government to order schools and colleges shut, but in many areas the downpours were lighter.

"The city and suburbs received a few showers in the last few hours but rainfall wasn't heavy like yesterday," said K.S. Hosalikar, a senior India Metrological Department official.