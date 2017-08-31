Erdogan urges UN to put pressure on Myanmar government

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to put pressure on Myanmar’s government over violence in Rakhine state which has reportedly displaced or killed thousands of Rohingya Muslims, Anadolu reported.

Turkish presidential sources said Erdogan held a phone call with Guterres on the humanitarian situation in Myanmar.

Erdogan stressed the “vital importance” of urgent intervention by the UN and the international community to stop the crisis, the source said.

The Turkish leader also said it was “unacceptable” that the Myanmar security forces attack innocent Rohingya Muslims or use disproportionate force against civilians.

Erdogan also said Turkey was providing humanitarian aid and was ready to provide further assistance in the region.

He added that Turkey was also in contact with organizations such as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and relevant countries such as the U.S., Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

Guterres thanked Erdogan for his sensitivity on the issue and gave information about ongoing work and contacts established in order to end the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar.

Erdogan and Guterres agreed to stay in touch to cooperate in resolving the crisis.

Deadly attacks on border posts in western Myanmar's Rakhine state broke out on Friday. Later, media reports emerged saying Myanmar security forces used disproportionate force and displaced thousands of Rohingya villagers, destroying homes with mortars and machine guns.