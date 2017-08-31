Methane blast kills 3 at Kazakhstan coal mine – Interior Ministry

2017-08-31 07:03 | www.trend.az | 2

A methane gas explosion has killed three people at a coal mine in central Kazakhstan, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s Emergencies Committee told Sputnik on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"Current information suggests that three people without signs of life have been discovered by mine workers," Ruslan Imankulov said.

The blast occurred at the Kazakhstanskaya mine in the town of Shakhtinsk at around 4 a.m. local time (22:00GMT). Imankulov said there were four miners in the affected part of the mine, out of a total of 136 workers.