IPC head: New Baku port to make great contribution to region’s economy

2017-08-31 09:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Baku International Sea Trade Port in Azerbaijan’s Alat settlement will make a great contribution not only to the country’s economy, but also to the economy of the whole region, Elvyn Masassya, head of the Indonesia Port Corporation II (IPC), told Trend.

He said that his current visit to Baku is logical continuation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual cooperation signed between IPC and Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC.

Azerbaijan and Indonesia have many opportunities and directions for cooperation, said Masassya.

He noted that, he visited the new port and was very impressed with the planned introduction of a new concept, called the "integrative port" in Indonesia, at the new port in Baku.

The "integrative port" concept envisages integration between the main activity of port, activity of terminals and the industrial zone, he said, adding that, Baku is following a new trend in the port industry of the world.

Masassya noted that Azerbaijan has strategic geographical location.

Azerbaijan’s proximity to the Caspian Sea and the countries of Central Asia makes it possible to transport a great number of goods, he said. The availability of the port will help maximize the benefits of the geographical location, he noted, adding that, it will be possible to distribute goods from the port through the Central Asian countries to the east and back to the west.

The Indonesian representative also recommended the use of the "digital port" concept in Baku International Sea Trade Port.

All activities should be automated, because it’s required by customers, by the port network, and by time itself, he said.

The Baku port could research the "digital port" concept, which make the work of the port more efficient, productive and integrated with other ports, said Masassya.

He added that the sides have a lot of plans for cooperation.

First of all, Indonesia can share the experience and provide technical assistance, especially in terms of port technologies that can be implemented in Baku; at the same time, we can cooperate on the Baku port’s terminals, said Masassya.