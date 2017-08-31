Turkmenistan to host regional economic co-op conference on Afghanistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat will host the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCAVII) soon, the Turkmen government said in a message.

“Taking an active position on the issues of the revival of Afghanistan, our country has put forward several important proposals,” says the message. “All of them are aimed at developing mutually agreed approaches to the solution of the Afghan problem, including the provision of political space for the negotiation process.”

Turkmenistan put forward initiatives in this regard, including from the rostrum of the United Nations, to unite efforts in developing fundamentally new mechanisms to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan.

The Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan, initiated in Kabul in 2005, is called upon to consolidate the efforts of countries of the region in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and promoting regional economic integration of South and Central Asia.

The Turkmen side promotes the implementation of a number of regional infrastructure projects with Afghanistan’s participation. In particular, Turkmenistan is working on the implementation of such projects through Afghan territory, as the construction of a railway to Tajikistan and a gas pipeline to Pakistan and India. Meanwhile, projects are also being studied to supply Turkmen electricity through Afghanistan’s territory.