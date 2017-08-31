About 100 IS terrorists killed on Iraqi-Syrian border

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

About 100 militants of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group were killed on the Iraqi-Syrian border as a result of operations of the Iraqi Air Force, Iraq’s Defense Ministry said in a message Aug. 31.

There are two field commanders among the killed terrorists, says the message.

The Air operations against IS terrorists were carried out in response to the execution of an officer of the Iraqi army by the terrorists, according to the message.

