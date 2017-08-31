Euphrates Shield operation showed Turkey’s power: Erdogan

The Euphrates Shield operation, which was successfully held by the Turkish Armed Forces against terrorists in Syria, demonstrated the power of Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Aug. 31.

Erdogan said Turkey may continue such operations if necessary.

He noted that Turkey is ready for any development of events in Syria.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21.

Military equipment has been deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.