Transport sphere – strategic direction of Turkmenistan-Georgia relations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Transport sphere is one of strategic directions of Turkmenistan-Georgia relations, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Aug. 31.

According to the article, Ashgabat has recently hosted a meeting of the joint Turkmenistan-Georgia intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation. The meeting was attended by ministers, leading experts of the two countries.

The South Caucasus is a part of the Caspian-Black Sea transport and transit corridor, the use of which allows ensuring a wide interregional integration with the states of Europe and the Middle East, says the article.

In this context, the importance of creating the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey corridor was noted at the meeting.

According to the article, the Georgian delegation expressed interest to participate in implementation of promising projects that meet the two countries’ interest and are designed to give a powerful impetus to the formation of energy security architecture throughout the Eurasian area.