Gendarmerie car hit by explosion in Turkey, casualties reported

2017-08-31 10:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A mined garbage truck was blown up in the western Turkish province of Izmir when a gendarmerie car carrying prisoners was passing by, the Turkish media report Aug. 31.

One person was injured in the explosion.

Fire brigades and ambulances have arrived at the explosion site, say the reports.

More details are to be reported.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu