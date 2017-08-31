8 people injured due to garbage container explosion in Turkey (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Eight people got injured due to an explosion during the passage of a prison bus in the Aegean province of Izmir on Aug. 31, Hurriyet Daily News reported.



The bomb exploded in a garbage container at the time when the Kırıklar F-type prison bus with officials and prison wardens was passing by in Izmir’s Buca district.



A number of security forces and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

One of the eight injured people is in critical condition, according to latest reports. Those injured in the blast were taken to nearby hospitals. The explosion also damaged a shuttle bus and nearby vehicles.



The street, where explosion occurred, was closed down, while the police launched an investigation into the incident.



No information has yet been provided about the nature of the blast.