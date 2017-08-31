Ashgabat, Bishkek may hold business talks

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

It is planned to hold the third meeting of the intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen commission on trade and economic, scientific and technical, as well as humanitarian cooperation by the end of 2017, Zhanysh Rustenbekov, Kyrgyz ambassador to Ashgabat, said in an interview with the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

“In this regard, it is gratifying to note that in recent years, the volume of mutual trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan has increased,” the diplomat said.

On August 31, the Kyrgyz Republic marks the 26th anniversary of independence. The ambassador said that the visit of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev to Turkmenistan in November 2014 and the visit of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Kyrgyzstan in August 2015 opened a new page in the modern history of relations between the two countries and created an opportunity for the intensification of bilateral political, economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.