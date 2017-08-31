President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev.

“I extend my cordial congratulations to you and all the people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I’m confident that the traditions of good friendship ties and mutual support that bind our nations will continue to be a firm foundation for developing and strengthening mutually fruitful relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan,” said the letter.

Azerbaijani president also wished Atambayev the best of health, success and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan peace and prosperity