Uzbekistan creates foreign trade company for export-import operations

2017-08-31 13:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 31

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev adopted a resolution on establishment of a foreign trade company for export and import operations of the chemical industry – Uzkhimimpex.

According to the document posted on the Uzbek president’s website, the company is created in the form of a limited liability company in the system of JSC Uzkhimprom.

Starting from October 1, 2017, an order is introduced, according to which the export of chemical products of all enterprises and organizations of Uzkhimprom will be carried out through Uzkhimimpex with the exception of the fulfillment of obligations under the previously paid contracts.

Meanwhile, starting from January 1, 2018, all imports of equipment, spare parts, components, raw materials and materials for the production needs of Uzkhimprom will also be carried out through Uzkhimimpex.

Tax privileges and preferences stipulated by the legislation for exporting enterprises of own production are granted to Uzkhimimpex, including the decentralized deliveries for foreign currency.