China’s Gulf Cable commissions ceramic plant in Uzbekistan

2017-08-31

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 31

By Demir Azizov - Trend:

China’s Gulf Cable Trading Company has commissioned a plant for the production of glazed ceramic granite and ceramic tiles in Uzbekistan, the press service of the country’s State Committee for Investments told Trend, Aug. 31.

The cost of the project is $21.1 million. It is being implemented by the National Ceramics OJSC joint venture, of which 90 percent of stocks belong to the Gulf Cable and the remaining 10 – to individuals (Uzbek citizens).

The designed capacity of the enterprise, established in the Angren free economic zone in the Tashkent region, is 4.5 million square meters of finishing materials per year.

According to the business plan, the annual capacity of the project is two million square meters of ceramic granite and 2.5 million square meters of ceramic tiles. It is envisaged that, at least 30 percent of the total production volume will be exported.