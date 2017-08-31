“Canadian MP’s illegal Karabakh visit – another provocation of Armenia” (UPDATE)

The illegal visit of Canadian MP to Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia is another political provocation of Armenia, said Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev.

This illegal visit of Canadian parliament member Tony Clement to the occupied Azerbaijani territories is organized by the Armenian National Committee of Canada and the Armenian lobby, with which Tony Clement had close relations as an exchange for financial reward, said Hajiyev.

“This person, who has repeatedly been accused of bribery and corruption, having visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in exchange for financial reward, is trying to hide behind the veil of lies and justify the aggression and the bloody policy of ethnic cleansing committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan,” noted the spokesperson.

Tony Clement also tries to get financial support from the Armenian lobby of Canada in future elections as an exchange for this services, added Hajiyev.

According to him, such actions, accompanied by violation of laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, norms and principles of international law, as well as moral, ethical and humanistic values, should first of all be viewed as contempt for Canadian voters and the traditions of parliamentarism in Canada.

“We hope that the relevant ethics committee of Canada’s parliament will consider Clement's actions outside the country,” said the Azerbaijani official.

He noted that Armenia’s Foreign Ministry deliberately introduces NGO Head Majed Al Shafi, who accompanied Tony Clement during this visit, as a member of the Canadian parliament.

“We call upon Majed Al Shafi, who deals with the rights of religious minorities, to draw attention to the fact that Armenia has become the only monoethnic state in the world. Armenia subjected to ethnic cleansing more than 300,000 Muslims living in Armenia, persecutes the Yazidis, Assyrians and Russian Molokans living in this country, and also shows intolerance towards representatives of other Christian churches and communities,” said Hajiyev.

He added that Armenia has completely destroyed the material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in the occupied territories.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its concern and discontent to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and parliament. The names of Tony Clement and Majed Al Shafi will be included in the list of undesirable persons.