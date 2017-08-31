Polcotton to build textile complex in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 31

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Polish company will invest about $60 million in the construction of a textile complex in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s Jahon news agency reported.

The complex for the processing of cotton fiber production is planned to be built in Uzbekistan.

It is expected that, the future factory will have a capacity of 10,000 tons of finished products per year and as many as 1200 new workplaces will be created.

The general director of Polcotton, Vice President of the European Committee of the Cotton and Textile Industry Alois Schonberger, stressed that, Polish textile workers are ready to enlarge their ties with Uzbekistan in exporting textile products from the republic.

Uzbekistan ranks sixth for the production of cotton fiber and fifth in its export in the world. Around 3,500 tons of raw cotton are grown and 1.1 million tons of cotton fiber are produced in Uzbekistan every year.