Azerbaijan in top-5 travel destinations for Russian businessmen

2017-08-31 14:26 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Aero Club, Russia’s travel management company, named the most popular destinations among Russian business travelers.

Azerbaijan has been included in the list of five countries, which Russian business travelers often visit, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend.

The other countries include Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Belarus.

Aero Club is among three biggest agencies on the Russian business travel market. The company is the leader in rendering MICE-services in Russia.