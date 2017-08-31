Baku: Sovereignty, territorial integrity must be equally respected by all states

It is an absolute necessity that the key principles enshrined in the Global Strategy for the EU’s Foreign and Security Policy, particularly those pertaining to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders, are equally respected by all states, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He was addressing a meeting of foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) and the Eastern Partnership countries in Budapest Aug. 31.

Only living up to the principles identified as the key elements of the European security order will determine the EU’s credibility and influence it for the years ahead, according to Mammadyarov.

Story still developing